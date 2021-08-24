Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,838. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

