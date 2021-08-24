Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 158 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

