Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $373.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

