Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 7.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $64,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

RCD stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,102. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $153.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

