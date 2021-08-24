Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04.

