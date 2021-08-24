Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,948 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

