Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 487,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2,287.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 122,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

