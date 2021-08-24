Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.64. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.02.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.