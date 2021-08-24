Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48.

