InvestDigital 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $135,736.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $335,802.71 and $135,736.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,895,952 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

