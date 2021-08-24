Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.90. 36,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 88,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 170,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $946,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

