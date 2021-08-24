Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/6/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/14/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.61 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

