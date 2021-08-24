Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acerinox (ANIOY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

8/19/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/13/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/29/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $$6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Acerinox, S.A. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

