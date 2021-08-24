Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA: HEN3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/13/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/30/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €82.80 ($97.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

