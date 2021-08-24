Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aurubis (NDA)

Aurubis (ETR: NDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/9/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/6/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €78.20 ($92.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/5/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/26/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €78.20 ($92.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aurubis stock traded up €2.14 ($2.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €72.50 ($85.29). The stock had a trading volume of 99,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €80.20. Aurubis AG has a one year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a one year high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

