Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KBX traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €98.44 ($115.81). 73,902 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

