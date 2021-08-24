Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently:

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 3,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

