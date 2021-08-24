Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,565. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
