Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,565. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.