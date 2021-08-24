IQeon Price Hits $1.96 on Major Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $617,185.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00792309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00100126 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.