iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 302,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,080,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

