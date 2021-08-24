iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.