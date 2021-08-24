iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 9,210.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 1.44% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 752,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 251,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,014,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 336.4% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

