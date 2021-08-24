iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

