iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nwam LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

