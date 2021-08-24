iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 18.31% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $111,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IHAK stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 260,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,792. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.