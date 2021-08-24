iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Savant Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.42. 785,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44.

