iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44.

