iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,176 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36.

