iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 275,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 144,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,439,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 76,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter.

