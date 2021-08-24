iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 1,395,928 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.