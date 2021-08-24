iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,137,000 after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

