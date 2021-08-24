iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Decreased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.21. 13,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

