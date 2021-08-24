iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,951. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

