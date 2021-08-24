iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,387 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,756,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968,309. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.