iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.29. 94,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

