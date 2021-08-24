iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $450.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.