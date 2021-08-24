iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,647. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

