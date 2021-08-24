iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

