iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. 20,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.