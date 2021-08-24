iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 120,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,613 shares.The stock last traded at $15.69 and had previously closed at $15.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

