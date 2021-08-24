iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

