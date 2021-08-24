iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 2,126,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,524,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.