iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.65. 30,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 502,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

