Italo (XTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,367.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $17,194.57 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.32 or 0.06591764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

