ITO Utility Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $275,067.18 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $275,067.18 and $28.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

