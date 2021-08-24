Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by 78.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The company has a market cap of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

ITRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

