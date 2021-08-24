Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%.

ITRN stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

