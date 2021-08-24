Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%.
ITRN stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
