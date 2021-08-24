J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.97.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

