J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 16.94 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 323.06 ($4.22). The company had a trading volume of 9,410,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

