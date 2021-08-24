J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 16.94 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 323.06 ($4.22). 9,410,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,255. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a PE ratio of -24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.48. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

